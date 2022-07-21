Rob Kearney outlines why Ireland can avoid mistakes of 2019 World Cup

Rob Kearney is confident that Ireland will be able to avoid another drop in form in the year leading up to a Rugby World Cup.

Despite Ireland’s fantastic performances in 2018, Joe Schmidt’s side were a shadow of their former selves by the time the 2019 World Cup kicked off, as they suffered a first-ever defeat to Japan and a heavy loss to the All Blacks in the quarter-finals.

It is again being asked if Ireland have peaked too early after their series victory in New Zealand, although there is still plenty of water to go under the bridge before next year’s World Cup kicks off in France.

Rob Kearney was part of the Ireland team that underperformed at the last World Cup, although he told the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast that he is confident the same thing won’t happen again.

Rob Kearney on Ireland’s previous mistakes.

“I think the big mistake we made in ’18 was, we won a Grand Slam, we went to one [in the rankings], we beat Australia away, we thought that we had the magic potion to success and what a great team looks like,” Kearney explained.

“We probably stayed stagnant a little bit. We didn’t feel as if we had to go and work on too many areas of our game. That was the big lesson that we took from that tour [to Australia] and that season.

“It’s only two and a half or three years ago so there’s a lot of players who are in this squad now who would have felt the exact same way.

“They will know, ‘We’re one in the world, we’ve beaten the All Blacks, we got the Triple Crown in the Six Nations but we still have a huge amount of growth left to do.’ I think that’s where the really important learnings over the last two and a half years will be.

“They’ve learnt the hard way that it doesn’t matter if you’re number one going into a World Cup, if you won a trophy beforehand and have taken all teams before you, you still have to be getting better week on week.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Reaction to England’s series decider v Australia 🇦🇺 🇮🇪 Ireland’s stunning series win in New Zealand 🇳🇿 @ChJones9, @ugomonye and @matt9dawson discuss in the latest Rugby Union Weekly on @BBCSounds ⬇️#BBCRugby — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) July 18, 2022

Why the current coaching staff can avoid past mistakes.

Schmidt had been in charge of Ireland for six years by the time the 2019 World Cup kicked off and had been working with many of the players in the Irish squad before then in his three years as Leinster’s head coach.

Meanwhile, Andy Farrell has been in charge of Ireland for less than three years and introduced Paul O’Connell to his coaching team just last year. Kearney believes this freshness should help the squad to avoid past pitfalls.

“I think one of the elements that is going to work in Ireland’s favour this time around is the fact that they still have a relatively new coaching group and coaching staff,” Kearney said.

“When things go a bit stagnant or your performance isn’t quite where it is with an older coach… We experienced that with Joe who was with us for six or seven years. That could potentially happen to England with Eddie [Jones].

“I think when coaches are there for a long time it’s a little bit easier for them to fall into some of those traps.

“With a new coach and a new group of assistant coaches and a head coach who’s desperate to achieve his first time around, I think the obstacles and barriers to things going wrong are not as high.”

