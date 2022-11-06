Rob Kearney outlines why Ireland aren’t peaking early again

Rob Kearney is confident that Ireland haven’t peaked too early again ahead of the Rugby World Cup as they can win in more ways than one.

Ireland maintained their status as the world’s top-ranked side with a hard-fought victory against the world champion Springboks in an absorbing contest at the Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell’s side have dazzled in attack over the past year as they have claimed significant wins thanks to planned intricate backline moves that have bamboozled opponents, although that wasn’t the case against South Africa.

Instead, Ireland withstood multiple barrages from the South Africans in defence, did extremely well in the scrum and at the line-out and made the most of a rare opportunity in broken field play.

Kearney, who was a key player in the Ireland side that reached considerable heights in 2018 before collapsing the following year, stressed on Virgin Media that the current Irish outfit is in a healthier position.

Rob Kearney on why Ireland haven’t peaked too early.

“No, I don’t think that’s fair,” Kearney said of the suggestion that Ireland have peaked too early again.

“We played a completely different type of game tonight than we have done in the last few years. The French game was won where we came up against big men and nearly pulled that away at the end.

“I think the really encouraging thing about today’s game is that, and Johnny [Sexton] actually touched on it there, we can adapt to different styles of play depending on the opposition we’re playing against.

“[In 2018] we just had the one style, we played it and we thought that it was going to help us beat everyone in the world. That’s part of the growth mindset that this team has.

“That was really important for them to get exposure against South Africa a year out from the World Cup.”

Fiji and Australia will pose very different challenges.

Ireland can be very pleased with their efforts against South Africa, although there is no time for Andy Farrell’s men to sit back as games against Fiji and Australia are up next.

Supporters can expect to see the fluid attacking game plan that served Ireland so well in New Zealand utilised against Fiji and Australia, as both teams also thrive in open matches rather than in tense, physical encounters.

Although Ireland may be somewhat more comfortable with the style of game that is expected in their next two matches, they will of course have to be vary wary of Fiji and Australia’s ability to score breakaway tries.

