Rob Kearney reveals desire to return to Gaelic football

Rob Kearney has said he would like to get back to playing Gaelic football in a “casual way” now that he has returned from Australia.

Former Ireland international Kearney finished up his six-month stint with Australian Super Rugby side, Western Force, in June and has since returned home to Ireland.

Kearney was speaking on Today FM about his future plans and revealed that he intends to go back to playing Gaelic football if he doesn’t continue his rugby career next season.

The past 6 months have been incredibly enjoyable and an experience I’m grateful to the Western Force for allowing me. I look forward to watching this club continue to grow and go from strength to strength. ✌🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/kVXQdKM5CN — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) June 23, 2021

“I’m not really sure [what I’m going to do next] to be honest. I get asked this question every few days and I still don’t have any answers,” Kearney admitted.

“I potentially might do another season playing rugby but to be honest with you I’ve had a little bit of enough of it at the moment. So if that doesn’t happen, happy days.

“I’ve always loved Gaelic football growing up so I’d like to get back into a little bit of that in a casual way. But I’m just looking forward to getting back here, seeing family and friends and hanging out in the summer with not a huge amount to do.”

Rob Kearney’s potential return to Gaelic football.

While Kearney is best known for his rugby career, he did play Gaelic football for his local club Cooley Kickhams when he was growing up and also played for the Louth minor team.

You would assume that the former Ireland and British and Irish Lions fullback had all the necessary skills to make it at senior level for Louth, but his rugby career got in the way.

Kearney is unlikely to try to force his way onto the Louth senior county panel as he says he is only interested in playing casually, but he could make a significant impact on the field for Cooley Kickhams.

