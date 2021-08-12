Rob Kearney returns to Gaelic football after 16-year-long absence

Former Ireland rugby international Rob Kearney has returned to training with his local GAA club Cooley Kickhams.

Kearney played for his local club Cooley and the Louth minor team as a youngster, but has spent the last 16 years focusing on rugby with Leinster, Ireland, the British and Irish Lions and most recently, the Western Force.

Now that the 35-year-old’s time in Australia with the Force has ended, Kearney has returned to Gaelic football, and was spotted in the full Cooley kit at a training session.

Cool to see Rob Kearney back playing GAA for Cooley Kickhams in Louth. pic.twitter.com/DoDfhK3dCN — The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) August 11, 2021

‘He’s like everyone else, he’ll fight for his place.’

Cooley Kickhams club secretary Brian Rafferty was speaking to RTE about Kearney’s return and praised the rugby star for being able to quickly get back into the swing of things.

“He’s going to continue train and he’s hoping to play a bit. He’s like everyone else, he’ll fight for his place,” Rafferty said.

“He said he’s rusty and that he hasn’t held a Gaelic ball in his hands for 16 years. He ran around last night and after five minutes it was as if he was never away from us.”

Kearney is yet to decide whether he is finished with rugby.

Kearney’s return to Gaelic football is not out of the blue, as the Louth man recently spoke about his intention to reacquaint himself with the sport on Today FM.

The 95-times capped Ireland international is not currently contracted to any professional rugby club after his six-month long stint with the Western Force in Australia ended, although Kearney has not yet said whether he will retire from the sport.

“I’m not really sure [what I’m going to do next] to be honest. I get asked this question every few days and I still don’t have any answers,” Kearney admitted.

“I potentially might do another season playing rugby but to be honest with you I’ve had a little bit of enough of it at the moment. So if that doesn’t happen, happy days.

“I’ve always loved Gaelic football growing up so I’d like to get back into a little bit of that in a casual way.”

