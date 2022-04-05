Rob Kearney pinpoints decisive battle which saw Leinster past Munster

Rob Kearney believes Leinster’s dominance in the back row was key to guiding Leo Cullen’s men to a comfortable win over Munster at Thomond Park.

Leinster led Munster by just two points at half time, but the visitors upped the gears in the second half as the power of their pack and the finishing ability of James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien eventually told.

15 points separated the two sides by full time, as Leinster improved their discipline in the second half to deny Munster shots at goal, which had kept the home side in touching distance during the first 40 minutes.

Former Leinster full back Rob Kearney was speaking on Premier Sports after the game and credited Leinster’s dominance in the back row for their win in Limerick.

Rob Kearney on Leinster’s back row.

“I think the fact that Tadhg Beirne wasn’t playing this evening made it easier for Leinster, that they knew [Chris] Cloete was the only jackal threat,” Kearney said.

“So they would have been talking him up all week and any time he came near a breakdown he would have been the first guy that they would have targeted. The Leinster back row is very strong at the moment.

“We spoke about it a lot before the game that this was the battle we were really looking forward to and invariably, whoever wins the back row [battle] is the team that comes out on top.”

🔵 @KearneyRob makes the case that the back row was decisive in Leinster’s win over Munster “The Leinster back row is very strong at the moment…invariably, whoever wins the back row is the team that comes out on top.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/mLGG4nwKk3 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 2, 2022

Johann van Graan’s side must pick themselves back up.

Munster have no time to lick their wounds after another loss to their provincial rivals, as back to back Heineken Champions Cup encounters with Exeter Chiefs awaits.

Exeter have home advantage in their first game of the two-legged affair and will be aiming to pile points on the Irish province in order to put pressure on Munster for the return fixture in Thomond Park.

The Chiefs have regressed somewhat this season compared to recent years in which they were crowned as European and English champions, but they boast no shortage of talent in their squad.

Munster could welcome Mike Haley and Simon Zebo back from injury this weekend, although Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway and Dave Kilcoyne will be unavailable.

