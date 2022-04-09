Rob Kearney makes glowing comparison of Dan Leavy with Sean O’Brien

Rob Kearney has likened Dan Leavy’s talent to Sean O’Brien, saying he should have had a similarly successful career to his fellow Leinster and Ireland flanker.

Leavy announced his retirement on Tuesday at the age of 27, having failed to fully recover from a serious knee injury which he suffered back in 2019.

The Dubliner was in sensational form before he suffered what was ultimately a career-ending injury, as he played a crucial role in Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam triumph in 2018, as well as in Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup success the same year.

O’Brien also announced that he is retiring from rugby during the week, although at the ripe age of 35, and Kearney likened the two flankers’ abilities while paying tribute to Leavy on Virgin Media.

Rob Kearney on Dan Leavy.

“It’s really difficult to watch on. We’ve mentioned Sean O’Brien, who had an incredible career, Dan Leavy should have followed the career that he had,” Kearney said.

“In 2018, we won the European Cup, the Grand Slam, he was an integral part of that. Myself and Shane [Horan] were talking off air beforehand, a tougher guy on a rugby field you will not meet.

“He had the rugby world at his feet, so much talent and it really is a huge shame to see that he has to hang his boots up.”

A career cut short by injury.

The sky looked to be the limit for Leavy after a sensational 2018 with Leinster and Ireland, but he ultimately played less than 100 games of professional rugby, as he played 79 times for his province and won 11 caps for his country.

Leavy managed to get his hands on plenty of silverware during his relatively short career, as he retires with a Six Nations winners medal, a Champions Cup winners medal and a Pro14 winners medal, but he could have won so much more.

O’Brien also had plenty of injury struggles during his career, although he will look back on his career with few regrets when he plays for London Irish for the last time at the end of the season.

