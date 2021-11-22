Rob Kearney and Ciara Griffin set to play for the Barbarians this weekend

Former Ireland internationals Rob Kearney, Ciara Griffin and Lindsay Peat will line out for the Barbarians this Saturday against Samoa and South Africa.

Retiring Ireland stars Griffin and Peat will play against international opposition one last time at Twickenham Stadium for the famed invitational side and they will be joined by former Ireland teammates Sene Naoupu, Anna Caplice and Jenny Murphy.

Kearney meanwhile has not yet announced his retirement from rugby, but he is currently not contracted to any club and at the age of 35, it could be the last time we see the veteran full-back take to the pitch.

The former Ireland full back will be joined by young Leinster lock Jack Dunne, who he would have played with in his last season at his native province.

SQUAD NEWS 🤩 We’ve assembled two glittering squads for our Men’s & Women’s sides – There’s more stars than an Oscars’ after party 🎉 Players & coaches from all over the globe 🌍 🇦🇺🇯🇵🇮🇪🇦🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦🇪🇸🇺🇸🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#Baabaas #rugby pic.twitter.com/zKY32TDcpF — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) November 22, 2021

12 nationalities are represented across the two teams.

In total, seven nationalities will be represented in the men’s team, while eight nationalities will be represented in the women’s team.

Australia head coach will take charge of the men’s side for their encounter with Samoa, and he will be familiar with plenty of those in the Barbarians squad, as 10 Wallabies have been selected.

Former Wales captain Rachel Taylor will coach the Barbarians’ women’s team, in what will be an historic occasion, as the men’s and women’s teams play at the same venue on the same day for the first time.

Check out the Barbarians’ men’s and women’s squads below.

Men’s squad.

Tom Robertson (Australia, Western Force)

Malcolm Marx (South Africa, Kubota Spears)

Shinnosuke Kakinaga (Japan, Tokyo Sungoliath)

Jack Dunne (Leinster)

Rodrigo Fernandez Criado (Argentina, Los Ceibos)

Pete Samu (Australia, ACT Brumbies)

Rob Leota (Australia, Melbourne Rebels)

Olly Robinson (Cardiff)

Tate McDermott (Australia, Queensland Reds)

Ryoto Nakamura (Japan, Tokyo Sungoliath)

Tom Wright (Australia, ACT Brumbies)

Len Ikitau (Australia, ACT Brumbies)

Izaia Perese (Japan, NSW Waratahs)

Filipo Daugunu (Australia, Queensland Reds)

James O’Connor (Australia, Queensland Red)

Steven Kitshoff (South Africa, DHL Stormers)

Kosuke Horikoshi (Japan, Tokyo Sungoliath)

Naohiro Kotaki (Japan, Sunwolves)

Angus Bell (Australia, NSW Waratahs)

Duane Vermeulen (South Africa, Ulster)

Nic White (Australia, ACT Brumbies)

Ryan Wilson (Scotland, Glasgow Warriors)

Rob Kearney (Ireland, former Leinster and Western Force)

Marcos Moneta (Argentina, San Isidro Club)

Women’s squad.

Rochelle Clark (England, Saracens)

Hope Rogers (USA, Life West)

Simi Pam (England, Bristol Bears)

Lindsay Peat (Ireland, Railway Union)

Laura Russell (Canada, Toronto Nomads)

Isabelle Rico Vaquez (Spain, Olimpico De Pozuelo Madrid)

Alycia Washington (USA, Worcester Warriors)

Lenaige Corson (France, Stade Rennais Rugby)

Sonia Green (England, Saracens)

Anna Caplice (Ireland, Gloucester Hartpury)

Beth Dainton (Wales, Harlequins)

Ciara Griffin (Ireland, UL Bohemians)

Karen Paquin (Canada, Stade Bordelais)

Natasha Hunt (England, Gloucester Hartpury)

Sammy Wong (New Zealand, Wasps)

Katy Daley-McLean (England, Sale Sharks)

Morgane Peyronnet (France, Montpellier Herault Rugby)

Sene Naoupu (Ireland, Old Belvedere RFC)

Jenny Murphy (Ireland, Old Belvedere RFC)

Rhona Lloyd (Scotland, Les Lionnes Du Stade Bordelais)

Sarah Levy (USA, New York Rugby Club)

Katie Mason (England, Wasps)

Bulou Mataitoga (USA, Berkeley All Blues)

