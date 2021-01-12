Rob Kearney had to bench press his hotel bed in quarantine in Australia

“It wasn’t heavy enough.”

Rob Kearney had to turn to some unorthodox training methods to stay fit during his two-week quarantine in Australia.

The former Ireland international has joined the Western Force for the 2021 Super Rugby season after departing Leinster at the end of last season, after 15 years with his native province.

Kearney, who arrived in Australia over two weeks ago, had to undergo a strict 14-day quarantine period with his fiancee in a hotel room, explained his difficulty in staying fit without proper equipment.

“I think I’ve lost a kilogram or two after the few weeks’ quarantine. So I’ll be asking the boys to stack on more weight.

“It wasn’t heavy enough,” Kearney said of his hotel bed that he bench pressed.

“When you’re forced to have to adapt, you can make sessions up pretty quickly and can surprise yourself with how much work you can get done in a small room.

“I had a good pal who I used to play rugby union with – Ben Te’o. He’s with the [Brisbane] Broncos at the moment and he dropped some equipment to me, a rower and TherraBands.

“My fiancé is hugely into her fitness and she regularly ran 10, 12km a day in the bedroom, which put me to shame,” Kearney told RugbyPass.

‘Hopefully, I can incorporate that winning mindset.’

Kearney has had a long and successful career in Ireland, winning four Heineken Champions Cups, six Pro14 titles and one European Challenge Cup with Leinster.

The Louth man has also had plenty of success at international level, winning four Six Nations Champions, including two Grand Slams during his time with Ireland.

Kearney’s personal medal haul heavily outweighs that of the Western Force, who made their Super Rugby debut in 2006. He hopes he can help bring about a winning culture to the team.

“I’m very lucky that I’ve come from some teams and some cultures where we’ve won a lot of trophies and silverware.

“Hopefully I can incorporate some of that winning mindset and what it takes to be a real high-performance team,” Kearney said.

The 2021 Super Rugby AU season kicks off on the 19th of February, where the Force will welcome reigning champions the Brumbies to HBF Park in Perth.

