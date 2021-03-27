Rob Baxter admits Exeter players ‘disappointed’ him in Gloucester loss

Rob Baxter has admitted that his Exeter Chiefs players disappointed him after they lost to 11th placed Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership.

Exeter have failed to live up to their usual lofty standards in this season’s Premiership campaign, having lost five of their 15 matches so far, and trail Bristol Bears by 12 points at the top of the table.

Chiefs head coach Baxter was speaking after Exeter’s loss at Kingholm on Friday night and didn’t pull any punches when appraising his side’s performance.

Chiefs TV – We speak to @ExeterChiefs DoR Rob Baxter after our Gallagher Premiership loss to Gloucester tonight. pic.twitter.com/KpDCNR6uWR — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) March 26, 2021

“I said to the players that they probably made me a bit disappointed with the first-half performance, and then to see us drop away in the second half, I know we are better than that,” Baxter said.

“We had some heroic moments, but the reality is that as much we love heroics as rugby coaches, the problem with them is they’ve come because we are doing something wrong.

“If we are having to chase back and make last-ditch tackles, then it is going wrong somewhere else, and I thought, in the end, we just couldn’t keep that level of last-ditch play up.”

‘Our standards have got to be very high’

The reigning English and European champions were beaten by 16 points by Gloucester, who have won just four of their 15 Premiership matches.

While Exeter will remain in second place in the Premiership table for at least another round, their poor form will be a reason for major concern ahead of next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup knock out match against Lyon.

WOW! That is sensational, Josh Hodge! 🤩 Take the ball inside your own half and do it all yourself! The step. The finish. Excellent from the @ExeterChiefs full-back! 👏#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/clRoHUBbtm — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) March 26, 2021

“The reality is we are double champions and our standards have got to be very high if we want to maintain that place within the game,” Baxter commented.

“Any game is about how you step forward and how you move on. I don’t think there is anything wrong with being disappointed.”

