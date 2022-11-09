Richie Mo’unga is hoping to face his ‘favourite 10’ Finn Russell

Richie Mo’unga has described Finn Russell as his “favourite 10” ahead of the All Blacks’ meeting with Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Russell was originally omitted from Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series squad, although the Racing 92 out-half has been drafted in ahead of the game against New Zealand following an injury to Adam Hastings.

Although Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend appears to disagree, most regard Russell as his country’s best option at number 10, but he isn’t guaranteed to feature against New Zealand after being called up at late notice.

All Blacks out-half Richie Mo’unga is hoping Russell features however, as he revealed to the media that the two played against each other back in 2013 when the Scotsman was playing in Christchurch on a rugby scholarship.

Richie Mo’unga on Finn Russell.

“I love Finn. In the last couple of years he has been my favourite 10 in the world,” Mo’unga said.

“He’s someone who can play all types of games, his kicking, his running, his passing. Having met him early on when he was in Christchurch, we played against each other at club level in Christchurch.

“So we go way back and to see him since then become the player that he is now is awesome to see. I just know how awesome he is as a player and is also a top bloke as well.”

‘He put on a show.’

If Mo’unga does come up against Russell this weekend, he will be hoping that things go better than the last time the two future international out-halves crossed paths.

Russell played for the highly-rated Lincoln University, while Mo’unga played for the largely unheralded Linwood Rugby Club, and the All Blacks star indicated that it was a one-sided affair.

“He played for basically what we call the Canterbury B team, which is everyone that goes to Lincoln University,” Mo’unga explained.

“So he had Robbie Fruean outside of him, he had Jordan Taufua at number eight and we sort of just had enough to field a team. It was wet and he put on a show. He did all year, for his time there.

“I definitely knew that when he arrived that the potential for him; the sky was the limit in terms of what he could do back then. To see him grow as a player and the confidence that he has, and the flair, separates him from any other 10.”

