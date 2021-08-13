Former Edinburgh and Leicester Tigers head coach Richard Cockerill is reportedly set to join Eddie Jones’ England coaching team.

Cockerill’s departure from Edinburgh after four seasons in charge was announced last month, with the club revealing that he left by mutual consent to “pursue other opportunities”.

The opportunity to work with England has now presented itself to Cockerill according to The Daily Mail, with the 50-year-old set to oversee the lineout and contact work.

Plenty of changes in England’s coaching team.

Cockerill is not the only new face that will be joining up with the England coaching team, with former rugby league player Martin Gleeson joining as an attack coach.

Gleeson’s signing came after the departure of Simon Amor, who left his role after England’s disappointing Six Nations campaign.

John Mitchell also left his role as England’s defence coach in order to become Wasps’ assistant coach for the upcoming season.

John Barclay’s recent criticism of Richard Cockerill’s coaching style.

Cockerill has plenty of experience in coaching, having been the head coach of Leicester Tigers for almost eight years and Edinburgh’s head coach for four years.

The former England hooker led Leicester to three Premiership titles in his time in charge, and managed to improve Edinburgh’s fortunes significantly upon his arrival in 2017, but former Scotland captain John Barclay was less than complimentary of his coaching style.

Barclay was writing about Cockerill’s time at Edinburgh in a column for The Times last month, describing the coach as a “malign presence” at the club after a positive start.

“There was a sense of complacency about the club, with players seemingly believing that playing professional rugby was enough and that winning was optional,” Barclay wrote.

“There was no sense of common purpose with a lacklustre approach to standards. So Edinburgh needed someone like Cockers back in 2017. They needed a firm, even autocratic leader.

“What they did not need was for him to hang around being firm and autocratic after he had knocked them into shape. He was an agent of positive change at the start, but he was a malign presence thereafter.”

