Richard Cockerill and former NRL coach join England’s coaching team

Richard Cockerill will join the England coaching team as a forwards coach, where he will work alongside Matt Proudfoot.

Cockerill was a surprise departure from Edinburgh’s set-up in July, which he left by mutual consent in order to pursue other opportunities.

The former Leicester Tigers head coach was rumoured to be joining Eddie Jones’ England coaching team, which has now been confirmed by the RFU.

Anthony Seibold, the former head coach of the Brisbane Broncos in Australia’s National Rugby League, has been appointed as England’s defence coach.

Jones explained that he wants to “freshen up” his coaching team with the appointment of Cockerill and Seibold, saying that he sees them as necessary changes if England aim to win the Rugby World Cup.

“We’re two years from the World Cup so we wanted to freshen up our coaching team and get the right people in place for where we want to go – which is to win the World Cup,” Jones said.

“We’ve added Richard to the team to work with Matt to create a dominant forward pack. He’s a former England player, has great coaching experience and comes in as a well-rounded, mature, driven English coach.

“Anthony is a coach that I have had a relationship with since 2019 and have followed his career closely. He is a good coach and thinks deeply about the game.

“John Mitchell did a great job improving us in defence and Anthony will add further nuances to the good system that he has put into place.”

Cockerill and Seibold aren’t the only new additions to Jones’ coaching team, as former rugby league star Martin Gleeson was announced as England’s new attack coach last month. Gleeson was formerly Wasps’ attack coach, although he never played rugby union professionally.

Gleeson’s signing came after the departure of Simon Amor, who left his role after England’s disappointing Six Nations campaign.

John Mitchell also recently left his role as England’s defence coach in order to become an assistant coach at Wasps ahead of the upcoming Gallagher Premiership season.

