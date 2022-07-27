RG Snyman returns to team training with Munster

RG Snyman has returned to team training with Munster after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament for a second time last October.

Springboks lock RG Snyman has endured a dreadful time with injuries since arriving in Ireland, as he tore his ACL in his first appearance for Munster in August 2020.

Snyman returned to action in September 2021, but in just his fourth game for the province the following month he suffered the same injury to his knee again, and has been sidelined ever since.

Munster have finally issued some good news on the South African World Cup winner, as he has re-integrated to team training as the province begin their pre-season preparation.

Although the 27-year-old has played just four times for Munster in the last two season, he did sign a new contract with the province back in January which will keep him in Limerick until June 2024.

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | The Munster squad started their pre-season training programme on Monday ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. Diarmuid Barron, Thomas Ahern & Chris Farrell have all returned to team training with RG Snyman reintegrating to team training. Full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 27, 2022

More good news on the injury front.

Snyman isn’t the only Munster player who has returned to training, with Chris Farrell, Diarmuid Barron and Thomas Aherne all taking part in team sessions.

Meanwhile, Andrew Conway, Dave Kilcoyne, Liam Coombes, John Hodnett, and Jack Daly all continue to undergo rehabilitation from their respective injuries.

New signings Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch and Chris Moore have all joined up with the squad in Limerick. Frisch is currently recovering from an operation on his shoulder but is expected to be fit in time for Munster’s preseason fixtures.

Munster players who were involved in Ireland’s tour of New Zealand, as well as the Ireland U20s games in Italy this summer, will not be returning to training with the province for another few weeks to allow them to get some rest before the season begins.

The province will play two pre-season friendlies, with a game against Gloucester scheduled for Musgrave Park on Friday, August 26th, while Munster will play London Irish at the same venue on Friday, September 2nd.

