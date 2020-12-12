RFU chief – ‘It’s been a sad and disturbing week for rugby’

The CEO of the Rugby Football Union Bill Sweeney has said the sport can’t be complacent about reputational damage after stories of former players with brain damage surfaced.

Steve Thompson, a former England international who won the World Cup in 2003, revealed he has early onset dementia at the age of 42, potentially due to head injuries suffered during his rugby career.

Thompson is one of eight former players taking legal action against the sport, which has given the RFU CEO reason for concern.

England Rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson and seven other former players claim the sport has left them with permanent brain damage. They are in the process of starting a claim against the game’s authorities for negligence. Read more: https://t.co/LjcN1VobSj pic.twitter.com/CRYcXGVrfR — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 8, 2020

“At times like this the worst thing we can do is hide and go silent. In a situation like this I think we have to be even more transparent and even more open.

“We have to get all the facts out there on the table, everything we know from science and research, and [see] if there is any more in research we could and should be doing.

“We have to look at this as the human story that it is. Steve Thompson is an icon of the game for us, and we applaud him for his bravery in coming out and sharing his story,” Sweeney told the BBC.

‘We all love this game’

Sweeney felt that a priority for rugby officials was now to ensure parents that their children would be safe playing the sport, as a drop in participation would be disastrous for the sport during these tough times.

“We all love this game. These are stories that are tough to deal with. But do we think it has massive, ongoing reputational damage to the game? No. Can we be complacent about that? Absolutely not.

“We have got to make sure families feel comfortable taking their kids to minis and juniors to continue playing the game, and that’s what we are focused on.

“Our responsibility now is to provide as much confidence and clarity in an area that isn’t that clear, and perhaps this provides an impetus for us to do that,” Sweeney said.

‘We don’t want to destroy the game we love’

While the English rugby chief acknowledged that the sport must do its best to take care of players suffering from brain damage he felt that they also must insure the sport’s future.

“The general feedback has been that we get more out of this game than we lose from this game, whether it’s life-long lessons or friendships, kids running around, self-confidence and all of that.

“But we have to take a step back and we have to talk to the community game, our biggest asset, and we have to listen to what they have to say.

“It is concerning, but we have also to keep it in balance because we don’t want to destroy the game we all love.

“If you look at the measures that have been put in place around the surveillance, the management and education of concussion, we would say we are sport leaders in that.

“But we are focused on, and we do think we can do more, in terms of prevention,” Sweeney commented.

