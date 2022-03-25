RFU CEO Bill Sweeney insists statement on Six Nations was honest

English RFU CEO Bill Sweeney has insisted that the governing body were being honest when they said they were encouraged by England’s progress in the Six Nations.

An RFU spokesperson stated the day after England’s loss to France that the governing body saw clear signs of progress made by Eddie Jones and his team and that they fully support the head coach.

Many English rugby pundits were unhappy with the statement, as England lost three of their five games, which is exactly what they achieved in the 2021 Six Nations, and branded the RFU’s response as “dishonest”.

Sweeney was speaking to the media on Thursday about England’s performance in the championship and explained that the RFU had taken more than just results into account when evaluating the Six Nations.

Bill Sweeney on the RFU statement.

“We weren’t lying. When we made that statement, we were being honest. Solid progress – I can understand how that might confuse after two wins last year and two wins this year. But progress is not just about matches won,” Sweeney said, via RTE.

“It’s also about hitting certain objectives along the way. We were talking about improvements to the structure, to the squad and to how we’re playing.

“The positive developments that we spoke about were in terms of the new players coming in, the leadership on the field and the spirit within the camp.

“In terms of how we feel the team is progressing and how it’s developing feel we’re heading in the right direction.”

Eddie Jones is under pressure once again.

Discussions over Jones’ future as England head coach were held after the country’s disappointing Six Nations campaign in 2021, although this time around the RFU have fully backed him to remain in the role.

England’s performances in the Six Nations have been very much one extreme or they other since Jones took over, as they have won three championships under the Australian, while they have also lost three of their five matches on three occasions.

Jones looked to have steadied the ship as England won all three of their fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, but his side have noticeably gone backwards in recent weeks.

There is still 18 months until the Rugby World Cup, although if England don’t get back to winning ways soon, they could be seriously lacking in confidence by the time the showpiece tournament kicks off in France.

Read More About: england rugby, Six Nations