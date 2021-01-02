Reports: Lions tour to South Africa on brink of cancellation

There are growing concerns over the viability of the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa this summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Lions are due to play their first match in South Africa against the Stormers in Cape Town on the 3rd of July, with a match against Japan set to take place in Edinburgh the week before.

2021 is going to be special. It is the Year of the Lions! Leave us a 🦁 if you’re excited#LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/WrwXU9FGcR — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) January 1, 2021

However, due to the new, more infectious coronavirus strain, the decision on whether to go ahead with the tournament could happen earlier than originally planned, according to The Daily Mail.

Organisers had been willing to wait until March to make a decision on whether to proceed with the tour, but those discussions could now conclude at the end of this month.

Coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and South Africa have all grown alarmingly in the last few weeks, causing serious concerns for tour organisers.

Around 30,000 fans were expected to travel to South Africa for the tour, with organisers hinting that the Lions would not travel if no crowds are allowed to attend the games.

Massive interest in the tour

Tickets for all three test matches were snapped up quickly when they were released to the public, despite the current circumstances, with the Lions’ managing director Ben Calveley confirming the huge appeal of the tour in October.

“The level of interest is approximately five times higher than what we’ve had on previous tours. We sold the level of packages that we sold for the Australia [2013] tour within one day of going on sale, and I think it took a week to get beyond the number of packages that were sold for the New Zealand [2017] tour.

“Two of the Test matches sold out in record time – they were gone within an hour of going on sale – and the third Test, because it’s played in a great big 92,000-seat venue at Soccer City, took a little bit longer; about a couple of days.

“But all of them sold out and are very heavily over-subscribed. Those numbers suggest that not only is the interest there but people intend to travel in their droves,” Calveley explained.

The Lions last visited South Africa in 2009, with the Springboks emerging 2-1 winners of the test series on that occasion.

