Referee Mathieu Raynal says he was ‘forced’ into making time wasting call

Referee Mathieu Raynal has said he was “forced” into making a decision by Bernard Foley as the Wallabies out-half delayed kicking the ball.

Raynal was at the centre of a storm following New Zealand’s last-gasp win against Australia, as the French referee awarded the All Blacks a free kick after deeming that Foley had taken too long to kick the ball to touch from a penalty.

The decision granted the All Blacks a chance to win the game at the death, which they did, and infuriated Wallabies players, coaches and supporters, with scrum-half Nic White berating Raynal after the game.

Raynal has now spoken out about the incident and completely stood by his decision to punish Foley for what he saw as time wasting with less than a minute remaining in the game.

Mathieu Raynal on his time wasting decision.

“I take total responsibility for what I did, 100 per cent. I had a necessary reason for making the decision even if it was a strong one which caused people to talk,” Raynal said, via Fox Sports AU.

“I try to do what is the most fair. That’s at the heart of my job. Sometimes it creates tensions, frustrations, arguments but I take responsibility over what I do.

“I told a player five times to kick the ball to touch. I couldn’t do otherwise. It’s not me who decided to make the decision, it was the player who forced me to make it.”

« On a pas l’habitude » Mathieu Raynal honoré par ce trophée au micro de @jennydemay 🗣️#NuitDuRugby pic.twitter.com/OWR73lLMqW — CANAL+ Rugby (@CanalplusRugby) September 26, 2022

The Australian out-half claimed he could not hear the referee.

Foley claimed he could not hear Raynal over the 53,000 supporters at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, which seems plausible given his complete lack of urgency in kicking the ball to touch.

Raynal had called time off briefly before Foley kicked the ball, before calling time on again and urging Foley to kick the ball a number of times.

Foley didn’t seem to hear the time being called back on, as he could be heard telling Raynal that the time was off on the referee’s microphone after the whistle was blow.

The decision has divided opinion, although Raynal is clearly held in high regard in his home country, as he was named as the French referee of the season.

