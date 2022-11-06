Rassie Erasmus posts video which shows inconsistent referee decisions

Rassie Erasmus has posted a video of two incidents of inconsistent referee decisions during Ireland’s narrow win against South Africa.

Ireland got the better of South Africa in an absorbing contest at the Aviva Stadium, as a five-minute period in which the home side scored two tries ultimately proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given his history, South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus appears to have taken issue with referee Nika Amashukeli over two incidents in the match that went against the Springboks.

Rassie Erasmus highlights two referee calls.

The first was in the build-up to Ireland’s second try, as it appears that Dan Sheehan kicked the ball out of the ruck, which is illegal, shortly before his side made a break which resulted in Mack Hansen dotting down in the corner.

In the second clip, South Africa’s Franco Mostert is seen kicking the ball out of the ruck with just two minutes left to play, although the referee catches this incident of foul play and penalises the Springboks lock.

Erasmus posted a short tweet in which he was largely complimentary of Ireland, with the apparent ulterior motive of criticising the referee’s differing decision over two similar incidents.

“Tough test match, thanks for all the support from South Africa,” Erasmus tweeted.

“Also thanks to the Ireland supporters at the Aviva, you definitely understand the game and its great to play in an atmosphere like yesterday! Surely was a game of big battles, but small margins.”

Tough test match, thanks for all the support from 🇿🇦, also thanks to the Ireland supporters at the Aviva, you definetly understand the game and its great to play in an atmosphere like yesterday ! Surely was a game of big battles,but small margins 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/Jcjci2Jlvo — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 6, 2022

The World Cup-winning coach lives up to his reputation.

Erasmus played a part in South Africa’s match-day preparations for the first time in 2022 after his ban for criticising referee Nic Berry in an hour-long video last year came to an end.

The South Africa director of rugby’s ban hasn’t seemed to have had much of an effect however, as he immediately returned to criticising a referee on his return to the coaching box.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Rassie Erasmus, springboks