Rassie Erasmus tweets veiled message ahead of World Rugby disciplinary hearing

Rassie Erasmus: ‘The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool.’

Rassie Erasmus has posted a children’s fable on Twitter which encourages people not to waste time arguing with a “fool” ahead of his disciplinary hearing with World Rugby.

The South Africa director of rugby will soon be disciplined for an hour-long video in which he criticised the performance of the officials in the first test against the British and Irish Lions.

While it is not unusual for rugby coaches to seek clarification from referees after games, it is normally done so in private, and not released to the broader public.

Statement: SA Rugby has noted the charges brought by World Rugby and will respond through the designated channels. There will be no further comment from SA Rugby until the process is complete. — Springboks (@Springboks) August 2, 2021

Don’t argue with donkeys.

Although Erasmus’ lawyer has claimed that his client did not release the video himself, the World Cup-winning coach may be fined or suspended for a specified number of games for the video.

The Springboks boss has been fairly quiet in the media since World Rugby’s statement, but he ended his relative silence today on Twitter in the form of a children’s fable.

The fable tells the story of a Tiger who argues with a donkey over the colour of grass, and is subsequently punished by the king of the jungle, not because he was incorrect abut the colour of grass, but because he argued over something silly in the first place.

This one even my youngest one is finally beginning to understand. So Lekka pic.twitter.com/ZKkwvrgmET — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) August 12, 2021

“The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool or fanatic who does not care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions,” the explanation of the fable reads.

“Never waste time on arguments that don’t make sense. There are people who, no matter how much evidence we present to them, are not in the capacity to understand, and others are blinded by ego, hatred and resentment, and all they want is to be right even if they are not.

“When ignorance screams, intelligence is silent. Your peace and quiet are worth more.”

Rassie Erasmus to face ‘severe punishment’ for video.

Erasmus’ latest Twitter post is unlikely to help his case with World Rugby, who could be interpreted as the donkey in the fable from the South Africa director of rugby’s perspective.

The Times have reported that Erasmus is likely to face “severe punishment” for his video in which he criticised the officials and is expected to bring formal charges this week.

The sport’s governing body is understood to be fearful of the effect that Erasmus’ outburst could have on people considering becoming rugby referees if the Springboks boss is not dealt with.

