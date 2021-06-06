Rassie Erasmus reveals that Springboks players will not feature in Rainbow Cup final

Rassie Erasmus has revealed that players in his 46-man Springboks squad will not be available to their clubs for the Pro14 Rainbow Cup final.

South Africa director of rugby Erasmus and Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber revealed their 46-man squad that will face the British and Irish Lions and Georgia this summer, with 22 of those playing with the four clubs in the Rainbow Cup.

Erasmus was speaking to the media after the Springboks’ official squad announcement and revealed that either the Bulls or the Sharks will not have access to their international players for a potential Rainbow Cup decider against one of Benetton, Munster or Glasgow Warriors.

“It is not easy when you are a franchise coach and you know your Springboks players in this 46-man squad are not going to play for you in the Rainbow Cup final. Let’s say the Bulls or the Sharks play Benetton or Munster, they will play without the Springboks,” Erasmus said, via RugbyPass.

“They understand it, we always mentioned it from the beginning. We had good discussions about it. They understand it.”

Springboks likely to be unavailable for warm-up games against Lions.

Those who could play for the Springboks against the Lions in this summer’s test series will also likely be unavailable to their clubs for the warm-up games against Warren Gatland’s side.

However, Erasmus said they may release some Springboks players to their clubs if they feel that the player needs game time as long as the logistics work.

“When they play against the British and Irish Lions there might be situations – it will be case by case but it will be a very rare occasion – where we might say this player has to have some game time,” Erasmus explained.

“Maybe we will release him for the Bulls game but the problem there is you lose him for 10 days because they have to go into a bubble before they play the Lions, that is just part of the contract.

‘We might release one or two.’

“That is the whole logistical thing but if we feel this boy really needs game time, he’s not sharp, we don’t think he is where he should be, that would be a surprise because we have been all over them with alignment camps and everything.

“So in theory it might change if there is common logic and we see this guy needs game time, we might release one or two but we have to suffer the consequences of not having that guy for 10 days of coaching.

“In theory, no one will play in the final of the Rainbow Cup out of this 46 and no one will play in the midweek matches against the Lions.”

