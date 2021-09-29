Rassie Erasmus admits that the Springboks ‘deserve negativity’ after three losses

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has insisted that the Springboks “won’t complain” about negative comments directed towards them

The Springboks have now lost three games in-a-row in the Rugby Championship, after back-to-back defeats against the Wallabies and a loss to the All Blacks, while they will play New Zealand again this weekend.

South African rugby was on a high after their 2-1 series victory against the British and Irish Lions but the reigning world champions have since been brought firmly back to Earth, and have come under plenty of criticism.

‘We understand, agree and won’t complain.’

Erasmus, who did not travel to Australia with the Springboks for the final four rounds of the Rugby Championship, took to Twitter to acknowledge that the team has no complaints regarding their recent losses.

“When we were winning with two or three points we were not complaining about the credit and positive comments we received,” Erasmus wrote.

“So please be sure that we understand, agree and won’t complain when we get the deserved negativity when we lose with a few points.”

Rassie Erasmus is still awaiting his World Rugby disciplinary hearing.

While Erasmus has no complaints about the last three losses that South Africa have suffered to Australia and New Zealand, that certainly wasn’t the case after the first test against the Lions.

The South Africa director of rugby made an hour-long video in which he critiqued the performance of the officials in charge of the first test, something which World Rugby have said he will face an independent disciplinary panel for.

However, Erasmus has yet to face said disciplinary panel, two months after the aforementioned video was posted online.

Erasmus’ decision to stay in South Africa while the Springboks travelled was made so that the squad wouldn’t have any distractions, although the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions haven’t fared well without their former head coach.

