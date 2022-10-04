Rassie Erasmus to oversee South Africa ‘A’ for Munster clash

Rassie Erasmus will be reunited with some familiar faces when he oversees the South Africa ‘A’ squad for their meeting with Munster in November.

South Africa ‘A’, formerly referred to as a South Africa Select XV, will take on Munster on Thursday, November 10th in front of a sold-out crowd at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick will take charge of the squad, with the help of Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko, Sharks coach Joey Mongalo and Griquas scrum coach Wian du Preez, while Erasmus will oversee the coaching.

Erasmus stressed the importance of the two South Africa ‘A’ games against Munster and Bristol Bears this November, which will compliment the Springboks’ test matches against Ireland, France, Italy and England.

“The SA ‘A’ matches will have multiple benefits for SA Rugby as it will open the door for some of our top up-and-coming coaches to be exposed to high-level rugby at senior level in a national team set-up, while at the same time allowing us to continue building our player base as look ahead to the Rugby World Cup,” Erasmus said.

“This season alone we used over 50 players in our test matches, which is fantastic as one of our core pillars in the Springbok team is to build squad depth, but with limited playing opportunities for several players and the fact that we lost out on a vital year to build our squad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these matches will be crucial.

“The closest one can get to playing for the Springboks is the SA ‘A’ team, and we believe these matches will give us a good idea of the coaches and young players within our ranks as well as offering some experienced players the opportunity to return from injury and get back to form as they contest for places with an eye on Rugby World Cup spots.”

The World Cup-winning coach’s ban has ended.

Erasmus received a two-month ban from all rugby activities in November last year and was banned from match-day activities until September 30th this year after his hour-long video critique of referee Nic Berry.

The South Africa director of rugby was unable to attend any Springboks matches this year as a result, although he will be present in stadiums for his country’s tests in November.

Erasmus has history with Munster of course, as he took charge of the province for a season and a half before becoming the Springboks’ head coach and director of rugby in 2018.

South Africa ‘A’ assistant coach Wian du Preez is also familiar with Munster, as he played for the province between 2009 and 2013.

