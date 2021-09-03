Rassie Erasmus takes shot at Clive Woodward over ‘comical’ jibe

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has taken issue with an article Clive Woodward wrote during the British and Irish Lions series.

Former England coach Woodward wrote a column for the Daily Mail after the Lions beat the Springboks in the first test, in which he criticised Erasmus’ role with the Springboks’ set-up.

Erasmus was South Africa’s head coach in 2018 and 2019, but he moved on to the director of rugby job with his country after their Rugby World Cup triumph, while Jacques Nienaber assumed the role of head coach.

Nevertheless, Erasmus was very involved with the Springboks’ during the Lions series, and even acted as the water carrier in the test series, although he rarely handed out any water.

Clive Woodward labels Rassie Erasmus’ role as ‘comical’.

Woodward was highly critical of Erasmus in his article, and argued that confusion in the Springboks’ squad over who was actually in charge of the team was hurting the side’s chances of beating the Lions.

“Erasmus has had his day as coach, he did a brilliant job fashioning a Boks team in a short time good enough to win the 2019 World Cup. But that was his moment, Nienaber is now in charge,” Woodward wrote.

“It is clear that Erasmus has started taking over again, he is running around in a tracksuit and donning the water carrier bib even though — as Gatland observed last week — he never seems to dispense any water, nor even carry a bottle! He never forgets his clipboard, though.

“It looked comical, it was comical, and I am surprised South African Rugby is allowing it to happen.”

Must read guys!! Not sure if you can stil find the link!! So much knowledge here !!!! (Long ago 0 – 3 ) pic.twitter.com/NZU9eEHXq7 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) September 3, 2021

‘So much knowledge here!’

South Africa of course went on to win the series after claiming victories against the Lions in tests two and three, something which Erasmus seems to be keen to remind people of.

Erasmus took to Twitter to encourage people to read Woodward’s article, which was published on July 25, sarcastically claiming that it is full of knowledge.

“Must read guys! Not sure if you can still find the link! So much knowledge here!” Erasmus tweeted.

While Erasmus was very involved with the Springboks in their test series against the Lions, he has not travelled with the squad to Australia for the remainder of the Rugby Championship.

