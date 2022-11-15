Rassie Erasmus insists he isn’t having a go at referees in recent tweets

Rassie Erasmus has insisted that he isn’t having a go at referees in a series of videos he has posted on Twitter which highlight unpenalised incidents of foul play.

Following South Africa’s defeat to Ireland, Erasmus posted a video on Twitter which showed Dan Sheehan kicking a ball out of a ruck without getting penalised, while Franco Mostert was later penalised for doing the same thing.

After South Africa’s loss to France, Erasmus again took to Twitter to post videos of unpenalised incidents of foul play which went against the Springboks, accompanied by disingenuous messages which stated that his team were at fault.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of South Africa’s game against Italy this weekend, Erasmus claimed that he isn’t criticising referees when posting videos which contain errors from referees.

Rassie Erasmus on his post-match tweets.

“I think if you go and [look] at the tweets it’s actually for South African supporters to understand that there are some things that guys are doing really well which we don’t understand,” Erasmus said.

“Obviously Cheslin [Kolbe] can’t go in that high, if he’s going to tackle the guy he’ll have to go lower. I think if you go and read the tweet people immediately [attach] something to the narrative they want to put out there.

“I don’t tag people or say it’s the referees. I’ve never said something like that. I’m saying these are the things we must fix. If someone doesn’t want to [see] that, unfollow me or mute me.

“It’s not having a go at the referee… I don’t think Wayne Barnes would make all those bad decisions. He’s the number one referee in the world, he has more than 100 test matches. It’s obviously something one our side that we have to fix.

“I think South African supporters would like to understand that and then if people put a narrative to that, that I can’t control unfortunately.”

I know guys and accept it, we really only have ourselves to blame as the French were awsome both on the field (players)and off the field (supporters)!! We just have to fix these fundamental errors like tackle technique and simple passing 👇🏿Sorry 🇿🇦 we know 💔 pic.twitter.com/hte6ggyXk9 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 12, 2022

The South African director of rugby is threading a fine line.

Erasmus is threading a fine line with his indirect criticism of referees, having received a suspension from all rugby activities for two months and a 10-month suspension from match-day activities for his criticism of referee Nic Berry last year.

World Rugby haven’t issued a statement in response Erasmus’ recent video posts as of yet, although he is surely on thin ice with the sport’s global governing body.

