Rassie Erasmus vows to keep Anthony Foley promise on return to Munster

Rassie Erasmus has promised to visit Anthony Foley’s grave with his Rugby World Cup medal when he returns to Ireland next month.

Foley and Erasmus briefly worked together for Munster as head coach and director of rugby before the former passed away suddenly at the age of 42 in October 2016.

The South African coach spent 18 months at Munster before taking over as Springboks head coach in 2018, and ultimately led his country to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

After the Springboks beat England in the final Erasmus promised to visit Foley’s grave with his World Cup medal, and will return to Ireland next month for the first time since then.

Rassie Erasmus on Anthony Foley.

Erasmus was speaking at a press conference after the naming of the Springboks’ training squad ahead of the November tour of Europe and vowed to keep his promise.

“What Munster did for me on a coaching level, not just the people but the players and the assistant coaches and when Axel passed away, the way I hopefully grew as a person and understood things and people better because I maybe wasn’t great at it and was maybe average at it,” Erasmus said, via RugbyPass.

“I will certainly make a plan. I will definitely meet up with his sister and hopefully Jerry [Flannery] is around there if he is not at Harlequins.

“I will definitely keep my promise because Axel played a big part in those short few months. It was tough times for us when we started out but we ended really as two close friends and I love the Munster and Irish people.”

The Springboks take on Ireland, while South Africa A will play Munster.

Erasmus will be involved in two games on Irish soil next month, as the Springboks take on Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 5th, while South Africa A will play Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on November 10th.

Although the meeting between the Springboks and Ireland is expected to garner more attention, the game against Munster will hold special significance for Erasmus.

