Rassie Erasmus heaps praise on Johnny Sexton and Frans Steyn

Rassie Erasmus has heaped praise on veterans Johnny Sexton and Frans Steyn, stressing just how long they’ve been playing international rugby.

Steyn will start at out-half for South Africa for the first time in 14 years in Saturday’s encounter with Argentina, in which the Springboks could clinch The Rugby Championship title.

The 35-year-old has filled in at several different positions across the backline during his 77-cap Springboks career, and is remarkably still playing a vital role for his country, having made his debut back in 2006.

Sexton hasn’t been playing international rugby for quite as long, as he made his Ireland debut back in 2009, although he has accumulated 108 caps for his country, with a further six caps for the British and Irish Lions.

Rassie Erasmus lauds Johnny Sexton and Frans Steyn.

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus took to Twitter to express his admiration for both men and praised their longevity in such a physically demanding sport.

“My opinion: Just incredible how these two top guys and players [are] still doing the job at the highest level, considering the type of players they are. (physicality and smart tactics every game) Lekka! Proud,” Erasmus tweeted.

The World Cup winning coach’s ban is almost up.

Erasmus was given a two-month ban from all involvement in rugby last November after his social media criticism of referee Nic Berry and is currently still suspended from any match-day involvement.

His match-day ban runs out at the end of this month however, which will allow him to return to stadiums with the Springboks on their tour of Europe in November.

South Africa take on Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in the first of four games this November, with matches against France, Italy and England to follow.

Sexton and Steyn could go head to head in that fixture on November 5th, where Erasmus will have the opportunity to express his admiration for the Ireland out-half in person if he wishes.

