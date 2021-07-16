Rassie Erasmus highlights two potential Owen Farrell fouls against South Africa ‘A’

Rassie Erasmus has highlighted two potential pieces of foul play from Owen Farrell during the game between South Africa ‘A’ and the British and Irish Lions.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland hit out at Faf de Klerk’s yellow card tackle on Josh Navidi at a recent press conference, indicating that he believed the South African scrum-half’s offence was worthy of a red card.

South Africa director of rugby Erasmus has responded to Gatland’s complaints with two of his own, uploading two clips of Farrell during the game in which it appears the Englishman committed foul play.

If there is time maybe also get absolute clarity and alignment on this one please, I know its way after the whistle, but lets just align and get clarity to be sure pic.twitter.com/6MKvHY4662 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 16, 2021

Rassie Erasmus points out two Owen Farrell incidents.

In response to an Irish Examiner article about Gatland’s comments, Erasmus posted a video on Twitter of Farrell taking de Klerk around the neck and dragging the South African to the ground.

“If there is time maybe also get absolute clarity and alignment on this one please, I know it’s way after the whistle, but let’s just align and get clarity to be sure,” Erasmus tweeted.

In a second video posted by Erasmus which again features Farrell, the Lions fly-half tackles South Africa ‘A’ number eight Jasper Wiese and his shoulder appears to make contact with the head/neck area.

“While you [are] at it, please get clarity on this also! Red card, yellow card, penalty or play on? We have to 100 per cent sure and aligned! Can’t agree more,” Erasmus tweeted.

While you at it please get clarity on this also !! 🔴🟡 penalty or play on ? We have to 100% sure and aligned ! Cant agree more pic.twitter.com/OxBReYlMXq — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 16, 2021

Tensions rising ahead of the test series.

With just eight days to go until the Lions take on the Springboks in the first test, things seem to be heating up nicely between the two camps.

The so-called unofficial fourth test match between a South Africa ‘A’ side jam-packed with World Cup winners and the Lions has certainly piqued interest in the tour, after three one-sided warm-up games against club opposition.

The South Africans came out on top of an extremely physical warm-up on Wednesday, although both them and the Lions will be expected to make several personnel changes before the first test.

