Rassie Erasmus hits out at Mako Vunipola for hauling up ‘injured’ Cheslin Kolbe

Rassie Erasmus has criticised Mako Vunipola for hauling Cheslin Kolbe to his feet after the South African winger landed on his back after jumping for the ball.

South Africa director of rugby Erasmus posted a short clip from the first test in which he claims that the officiating team made the wrong call after Kolbe was deemed to have caught the ball and gone straight into touch.

Erasmus pointed out that Kolbe was actually in play when he landed, and argued that Ali Price had tackled him in the air, while also criticising Lions prop Vunipola for dragging the winger back to his feet.

Cheslin is obviously played in the air and clearly not direct into touch!!More importantly for youngsters watching this clip!!!! Please never move or touch an injured player on the ground, its reckless and dangerous! Leave this to the 🏥 🙏🏼@WorldRugby @Springboks @lionsofficial pic.twitter.com/lEcp5L4PBf — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 26, 2021

“Cheslin is obviously played in the air and clearly not direct into touch! More importantly for youngsters watching this clip, please never move or touch an injured player on the ground, its reckless and dangerous! Leave this to the medics,” Erasmus tweeted.

Erasmus had responded to a tweet the previous night pointing out several questionable refereeing decisions from the first test, saying, “This is rugby – sometimes calls go for you and other times they don’t.”

However, several twitter users believe that the Twitter user Erasmus responded to, called Jaco Johan, is actually the South Africa director of rugby himself, or someone else within the Springboks camp.

Are Rassie Erasmus and Jaco Johan one and the same?

Rugby analyst Robbie Owen (better known as Squidge Rugby) pointed out that the footage Jaco Johan shared has no scoreboard or branding that would be found on a TV broadcast, and that the public does not have access to unbranded footage.

The same yellow circle graphics are used in both the video of Kolbe that Erasmus shared, as well as the video that “Jaco Johan” shared of several officiating calls that he deemed to be questionable.

And now Rassie has tweeted a video, in the exact same style, making the exact same kind of point, with the exact same pauses and lil circles, himself. No need for the burner account anymore. Rest in Peace Jaco Johan, we barely knew ye. pic.twitter.com/ZW4pA73grr — Squidge Rugby (@SquidgeRugby) July 26, 2021

Erasmus also shared footage of two Owen Farrell incidents that he believed should have been penalised during the South Africa ‘A’ game earlier on in the tour.

The Jaco Johan account, which has never tweeted before the South Africa ‘A’ game, has now changed its bio to “The real Rassie Erasmus.”

