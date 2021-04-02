Rassie Erasmus believes foreign signings will hinder Ireland’s progress

Rugby World Cup-winning head coach Rassie Erasmus has questioned whether the provinces signing several foreign players will benefit Ireland.

The Springboks coach was speaking to the Irish Independent in an exclusive interview that will be published in full tomorrow, and raised doubts over Munster’s new signing Jason Jenkins.

While Eramsus believes Jenkins will have a positive impact with Munster, he feels the Irish national team will not benefit from the Springbok’s signing.

🗞️ CONTRACT NEWS | Diarmuid Barron & Fineen Wycherley have signed contract extensions, Jason Jenkins will join the province next season & Academy quartet Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly & Josh Wycherley are being promoted to the senior squad! Full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 30, 2021

“Look, for South Africa, it’s great because he is in a great high-performance programme, they are paying his salary and he can play for us,” Erasmus said.

“It’s about balance and I think David Nucifora (IRFU performance director) is very much on top of it. There’s eight locks, so let’s say four are foreign, now Andy (Farrell) might only have four to pick from.

“Of course Ireland don’t have a lot of rugby players. If there are 160 or 180 professionals and that foreign based number becomes big, I don’t think it’s bad for the club, but I think it might be for the national cause – it might not be great.”

Donncha O’Callaghan – ‘It’s tough to take as a supporter.’

The former Munster head coach is not the only high-profile figure to raise concerns over the southern province’s latest South African signing, as Donncha O’Callaghan also weighed in on the matter recently.

“I would honestly prefer if we had one of our own guys plugging the gap, but that’s on the coaching ticket,” O’Callaghan told RTE 2fm’s Game On.

“I would rather one of our younger fellas given the chance to fill that space. It’s tough to take as a supporter.”

Jenkins will be one of three Springboks playing for Munster when he arrives in Limerick next season, with fellow South Africa internationals Damien de Allende and RG Snyman already plying their trade with the southern province.

