Rassie Erasmus denies being ‘really funny guy’ Jaco Johan

Rassie Erasmus has denied that he is the Twitter user Jaco Johan, although he did compliment the mystery Springboks supporter for being a “really funny guy”.

South Africa director of rugby Erasmus retweeted a video from the anonymous Twitter user which showed several incidences in which the Lions could have been penalised or dealt with more harshly.

Many believe that Erasmus is actually behind the Jaco Johan account himself, which seemed to be all confirmed when it was pointed out that the Springboks’ boss used the same graphics as the Jaco Johan account in a video shared from his official account.

However, Erasmus was speaking at a press conference today and denied that he was behind the Jaco Johan account, whose bio now reads “I am Rassie’s voice when he is to [sic] nervous to say something himself!”

Thanks. This is rugby – sometimes calls go for you and other times they dont https://t.co/ONZp0uoWJF — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 25, 2021

‘He’s a big supporter, a really funny guy.’

“That’s actually why I’m at the press conference, sorry to Jacques [Nienaber] but I knew he was probably going to get that question,” Erasmus said, via the Irish Independent.

“No I’m actually not Jaco Johan, I’m Rassie Erasmus. I actually follow Jaco Johan, he’s a big supporter of us.

“He’s been feeding me some really good clips for a while now, things that I’ve actually used in the past. He’s a very big supporter, a really funny guy and I quite enjoy the things that he does.

“Why am I so active on twitter? I think I just retweeted two or three things I thought were accurate. And I tweeted twice just for a simple reason – as director of rugby, the medical department is part of our department.”

Rassie Erasmus’ twitter antics.

While Erasmus denied being behind the suspicious Twitter account, the World Cup-winning coach has been busy tweeting from his own account in the past couple of weeks.

The South Africa director of rugby took to Twitter to urge people not to move injured players on the ground, after Lions prop Mako Vunipola hauled Cheslin Kolbe to his feet during the first test.

Erasmus also shared a video of two Owen Farrell incidents on Twitter after the South Africa ‘A’ warm up game, in which he pointed out potential foul play from the England captain.

Read More About: jaco johan, Rassie Erasmus, south africa rugby, springboks