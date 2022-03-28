Rassie Erasmus defends Eddie Jones after England’s poor Six Nations campaign

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has defended Eddie Jones after England’s disappointing Six Nations campaign.

England won just two of their five Six Nations fixtures for the second consecutive year, which has put head coach Jones under a lot of pressure just 18 months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Jones’ place as England head coach has been questioned, as it was after last year’s Six Nations, although the RFU have given the Australian their full support and said they are encouraged by the progress his side have made.

Erasmus was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and backed England to impress at next year’s showpiece tournament under the stewardship of Jones.

Rassie Erasmus on Eddie Jones.

“England are getting a lot of criticism but they will be strong at the World Cup. Don’t tell me Eddie has suddenly become a bad coach. He is a good rugby man who texted me when I was in trouble with World Rugby,” Erasmus wrote.

“I admire him in a weird kind of way. I don’t agree with all of his strategies in the media but that’s not to say I’m right and he’s wrong. He made a lot of changes to his team recently but I’m sure he has a plan for the World Cup.

“Clive [Woodward] says Eddie should have a rugby expert to report to? Clive knows English rugby better than me. Maybe a buffer between Eddie and the board and the fans could be a good thing that would allow him to focus on the coaching. Or maybe he enjoys that stuff.

“If you can deal with the board, the crowd, Clive Woodward, the media, then that’s 60 per cent of the work done. When I was coach, I didn’t want to speak to the CEO and board members. I wanted to speak to a rugby person.”

“Next time we come here, we’ll be playing for the World Cup trophy” 🏆 It may not have been England’s year but Eddie Jones has seen enough to get him excited for the next @rugbyworldcup 👀#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/f7o4H2EPrL — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

England aim to peak at the World Cup.

Jones had made it clear from the start of the Six Nations that blooding players for next year’s World Cup was a priority for him, and in that aspect, England did make some progress.

Young players such as Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward and Harry Randall all played well throughout the championship, even if the results didn’t go England’s way.

England were also without their captain in Owen Farrell, who made his return from injury on Saturday as he started at out-half for Saracens against Bristol Bears.

Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson and Jonny May were three other backline players who were absent due to injury, although it must be said that England certainly struggled to break down opposition defences without them.

Read More About: eddie jones, england rugby, Rassie Erasmus