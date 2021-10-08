Rassie Erasmus tweets bold response to World Rugby as hearing date is set

Rassie Erasmus is seemingly delighted to have a date set for his World Rugby disciplinary hearing, saying he deserves an opportunity to “tell the truth”.

World Rugby finally announced the date of Erasmus’ disciplinary hearing on Thursday evening, almost three months after the South African director of rugby’s video critique of the officiating performance of the first British and Irish Lions test was released.

Erasmus is facing a possible suspension from coaching/administration in the sport, after World Rugby deemed that he had breached their regulations on code of conduct.

‘This is what we all deserve… an opportunity to tell the truth!’

The World Cup-winning coach took to Twitter to respond to news of his hearing date finally being set, and he appears to be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to argue his side of the case.

“So lekka [good]! This is what we all deserve, players, coaches, supporters and referees: just to get an opportunity to tell the truth without an option of hiding anything! Thats all!” Erasmus tweeted.

“Then anyone can make and informed decision on facts! The way it should be.”

So lekka !! This is what we all deserve, players ,coaches , supporters and referees: just to get an opportunity to tell the truth without an option of hiding anything!! Thats all!! Then anyone can make and informed decision on facts !! The way it should be!! — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) October 7, 2021

Possible sanctions Rassie Erasmus could face from World Rugby.

A suspension looks to be the most likely sanction that Erasmus could face for his video critique, although he will be hoping for a lesser punishment.

On the high end of the scale of sanctions for misconduct, the cancellation of a match result could be imposed on the Springboks, although World Rugby is unlikely to go to such lengths.

Erasmus could be prevented from playing any role in the Springboks’ three test matches this November, although he has only worked with the team in an online capacity anyway in their last four games.

South Africa played their last four Rugby Championship games in Queensland, Australia, while Erasmus decided to remain in South Africa, and could continue to remain there while the Springboks travel to Europe.

Read More About: Rassie Erasmus, south africa rugby, world rugby