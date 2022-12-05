Racing 92 v Leinster: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Leinster will begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a tough game away to Racing 92 in France.

Having come agonisingly close to becoming European champions for a fifth time last season, Leinster will be more eager than ever to win the Champions Cup.

Up first is a tough assignment away from home against Racing 92, who currently sit in second place in the Top 14 table, although Leinster will be full of confidence having won all of their nine URC fixtures to date.

The game is taking place at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre on the northern coast of France, as Racing 92’s usual home stadium, the Paris La Defense Arena, is being used to host a concert this weekend.

Racing 92 v Leinster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, December 10th on BT Sport 1. Coverage begins at 12.30pm Irish time while kick off is at 1pm Irish time.

For viewers outside of Ireland and the UK, beIN Sports, SuperSport and FloRugby are also showing the game.

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads by Friday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Leinster welcomed back plenty of Ireland internationals in their game against Ulster last weekend, although Robbie Henshaw will be unavailable due to a wrist injury, while Cian Healy is likely to pick up a suspension for a red card.

Johnny Sexton is in a race against time to be fit to face his former club, as he is still recovering from a calf injury.

For Racing 92, Finn Russell didn’t feature in Sunday’s game against Toulon as he recently welcomed the birth of his first child, although the Scotland out-half is expected to return for the Champions Cup encounter.

