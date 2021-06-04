Close sidebar

Quiz: Name the top 10 try-scorers in the history of the Heineken Champions Cup

by Eoin Harte
Champions Cup quiz

The Heineken Champions Cup has produced some absolute deadly finishers in it’s 26-year history, and today we’re going to celebrate them.

There are some legendary names on the list of the top 10 try-scorers in the history of European rugby’s greatest competition, and we’re going to test how many of them you can name.

Irish players dominate the list, although it is an Englishman that comes out on top ahead of all the rest.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to get all the answers.

We’ll give you the number of tries each player has scored, as well as the clubs they played those tries for. Good luck!

If the quiz doesn’t load above, just click here.

