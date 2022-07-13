Quiz: Name the top 10 most-capped Ireland internationals

Can you name the top 10 most-capped Ireland international of all-time?

That’s the question we’re posing to you today in a quiz that pays homage to some of the best rugby players who have pulled on Ireland’s green jersey.

You don’t need to have been watching rugby for too long to be familiar with all 10 players on the list, with each of them having played their entire careers in the professional era.

A number of those on the list are still playing and will likely add to their caps tally in the near future, although this list is based on how many caps each player won as of the 13th of July, 2022.

It should also be noted that only caps for Ireland are counted, with any caps won for the British and Irish Lions not taken into account.

We’ll give you the number of caps each player has won, and you’ll have to do the rest. Remember to tell us how you did on Facebook and tag a friend. Good luck!

Name the top 10-most capped Ireland internationals.

If the quiz is not appearing properly above, just click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: ireland rugby, Quiz