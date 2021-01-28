Quiz: Name every player that has scored a try in a Rugby World Cup final

Surprisingly few men have scored tries in a Rugby World Cup final, with only 18 players having achieved the honour in the nine finals to date.

Scoring tries on the biggest stage has notoriously hard to achieve, with not a single try being scored in either the 1995 or 2007 World Cup finals.

In fact, South Africa only scored their first try in a World Cup final in 2019, despite having lifted the William Web Ellis Cup on two occasions already.

Your Pools at Rugby World Cup 2023! Register for tickets here: https://t.co/wiftbbRu2B#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/PFKEGHRrAO — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) December 14, 2020

So, it’s fair to say that scoring a try in rugby’s biggest match is pretty significant. The question is, can you name everyone who has done it?

Much like most our quizzes at Pundit Arena, you’ll have five minutes to answer all the questions. We’ll give you the nationality and the year of the final for each player.

Let us know how you get on in the comments and don’t forget to tag a friend who you think could do well in this quiz.

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

