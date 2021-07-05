Quiz: Name the last 10 non-test sides that have beaten the British and Irish Lions

The British and Irish Lions have created history with some remarkable victories over the years, but they’ve also had a number of days to forget.

Today we’re going to focus on the days to forget rather than the days to cherish for Lions fans, but only the losses to non-international sides.

The Lions play several warm-up games before their test series against one of South Africa, Australia and New Zealand every four years, against local club sides and special amalgamated teams.

Check out all the best bits from our clash with Sigma Lions as we took to the field for our first 2021 Tour match in South Africa 🦁 Click the link below 👇#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 4, 2021

Losses against the Springboks, Wallabies and All Blacks don’t count.

Like many of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to guess every answer.

We’ll give you the date of every loss and you’ll have to do the rest, Remember, only non-test losses count, so defeats to South Africa, Australia and New Zealand do not count, but losses against their ‘A’ sides do. Good luck!

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: British and Irish lions, Quiz