Quiz: Name the Ireland team who beat Wales to win the Grand Slam in 2009

Drop at goal, grand slam at stake… He’s got it!

The 2009 Six Nations Grand Slam triumph is a fond memory in the hearts of all Irish rugby fans and one I’m sure that plenty of us insist we remember in great detail.

Many of you probably remember who slotted the drop goal in the dying minutes, as well as a certain Ulster winger who scored a brilliant try despite Shane Williams’ best efforts – but can you name the full starting 15?

Like most of our quizzes you have five minutes to fill in all the answers, 15 in this case.

So, can you name the starting XV for Ireland who beat Wales to win the Grand Slam in 2009?

If the quiz does not load above, just click here.

Be sure to let us how you get on in the comments on Facebook and be sure to tag your friends.

