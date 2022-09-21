Quiz: Name the home stadium of every URC team

Quiz: Can you name the home stadium of all 16 teams in the URC?

That’s the question we will be asking you today, and only the most fervent supporters of the URC would be expected to get a perfect score in this quiz.

The URC is a diverse league that spans two hemispheres and five countries, with many supporters still getting to know some of the teams involved, as South Africa’s top four sides joined the competition just last season.

As a result, fans could be forgiven for not being completely familiar with the home stadiums of each and every team, although diehard supporters will want to get at least close to full marks.

⭐️ Fantasy Team of the Week ⭐️ Read more 👇#BKTURC | #URC | @Superbru — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) September 21, 2022

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to get all the answers. We’ll give you each team and you’ll have to name their respective stadiums.

We’ll give you a little bit of leeway for some answers, as a number of stadiums have been recently renamed for sponsorship reasons, for which we will accept either the old or current name.

Some of the teams involved in the URC play their home matches in more than one stadium per season, although we will only accept the primary stadium used.

Don’t forget to tell us what you got on Facebook and make sure to tag a friend. Good luck!

Name all 16 URC home stadiums.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: Quiz, URC