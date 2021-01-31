Quiz: Name every World Rugby Try of the Year winner since 2007

There’s no doubt that you’ll have seen all these tries if you’re a big rugby fan, but remembering who scored each one might be a little difficult.

While perhaps not as big an honour as winning major silverware, the few men who have been awarded the winners of the try of the year award can take pride in knowing they’ve entertained millions of supporters worldwide.

The award was first given out in 2007 and, as of yet, no one has been announced as the winner for 2020, so there are just 13 names for you to get.

Much like most our quizzes at Pundit Arena, you’ll have five minutes to answer all the questions. We’ll give you the nationality and the year the try was scored for each player.

Let us know how you get on in the comments and don’t forget to tag a friend who you think could do well in this quiz.

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

By the way, you’re not allowed to watch the video below before taking the quiz. That would definitely count as cheating.

