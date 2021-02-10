Quiz: Name every player that has gotten a red card in the Six Nations

Share and Enjoy !

While it’s never nice to see a red card given in a match, it’s also true that they’re normally quite memorable incidents.

Red cards used to be quite a rare occurrence in rugby but in recent times they have become a lot more common due to the sport’s efforts to reduce the number of head injuries.

The last red card in the Six Nations was given out just last weekend, so you should be able to get at least one of the answers in this quiz.

Please note that we are only including red cards from the year 2000 onward when the championship became known as the Six Nations. So no cards from the Five or Home Nations championship are included.

There are nine names to get in total and we’ll give you five minutes to try to get all of them. Good luck!

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

Read More About: Quiz, Red Cards, Rugby, Six Nations