Quiz: Name every player who won their first cap for Ireland in 2022

Seven players won their first caps for Ireland in a superb year for the men in green.

Can you name every player who won their first caps for Ireland’s men’s national rugby team in 2022? That’s the question we’re asking you today in this Pundit Arena quiz.

Ireland enjoyed great success this year despite a tough run of fixtures, which included away fixtures against France and England, three games against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil and an encounter with the world champion Springboks.

Despite the gruelling schedule, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell found the opportunity to grant seven players with their first caps.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to get all the answers. We’ll give you the team each player made their debut against and you’ll have to do the rest.

Note that only players who made their full test debuts are included, so games against the Māori All Blacks or appearances for either Emerging Ireland or Ireland A do not count.

Don't forget to tell us what you got on Facebook and make sure to tag a friend. Good luck!

Name every player who won their first cap for Ireland in 2022.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

