Quiz: Name the most-capped international rugby referees

After a weekend which saw much negative attention directed at referees, we’ve decided to give the officials a little bit of positive attention.

While referees will rarely get as much stardom as the players they officiate, a number of rugby referees have become instantly recognisable, even to casual fans of the sport.

🗣 Have a word with your team. We’ve bumped up the ref mic so you can properly hear the interaction between Owen Farrell and Pascal Gauzêre for that first Welsh try.#WALvENG #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/GsaVx5YC3y — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 27, 2021

So, today we’re asking the question, can you name the top 10 most-capped international rugby referees?

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to answer all the questions. We’ll give you the nationality of each ref, and the years they officiated international test matches. Good luck!

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

Read More About: Quiz, referees, Rugby