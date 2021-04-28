Quiz: Name the Lions’ starting XV from the first test against Australia in 2001

The British and Irish Lions ultimately lost the test series to Australia in 2001, but they got off to a fantastic start in the first game in Brisbane.

The world champion Wallabies were the favourites heading into the game, as the Lions were rocked by injuries and management disputes, but the visitors stunned the hosts to pull off an unlikely 16-point win.

The game is well remembered by fans, with one try in particular standing out, but naming every member of the starting team may prove to be a little bit more difficult.

To celebrate the launch of the new @canterburynz and Lions Test Jersey, we have a jersey to give away, signed by the 2021 coaching team, including Warren Gatland 🦁 For a chance to get your hands on this very special prize, head to our website.#LionsRugby — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) April 26, 2021

That’s the question we’re asking today at Pundit Arena, as we look back on that famous day Down Under. Like most of our quizzes, you’ll have five minutes to guess every answer. Good luck!

Name the Lions’ starting XV from the first test against Australia in 2001.

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

