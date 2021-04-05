Quiz: Name the Leinster and Ulster starting XVs from the all-Irish Heineken Cup final

Leinster and Ulster came head to head in the first and only all-Irish Heineken Cup final in 2012 on a historic day at Twickenham Stadium.

Reigning European champions Leinster ultimately proved themselves to be too strong for Ulster as they eased to a 42-14 victory, but the game showed just how strong provincial rugby was at the time.

The match will live long in the memory of many Irish rugby fans, but naming the starting lineups of each side may prove to be a little bit more difficult.

“There is something special about playing for the team you grew up supporting. That is the team you want to represent more than anything. Success with this team means the world to me.” – Leo Cullen following the 2012 Heineken Cup Final 💙👊#LeinsterRugby #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/OS5n3Jigoy — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 19, 2020

Like many of our quizzes here at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to get all 30 names. Good luck!

Can you name the starting XVs for both Leinster and Ulster in the 2012 Heineken Cup final?

If the quiz does not load above, just click here.

