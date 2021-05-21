Quiz: Name Leinster’s starting XV from the 2011 Heineken Cup final

Leinster claimed a remarkable comeback win against Northampton Saints in the Heineken Cup final 10 years ago today, after trailing by 16 points at half-time.

The game will go down in history as one of the greatest Heineken Cup finals, after a stunning second half display from Leinster which saw them score 27 unanswered points.

To commemorate the occasion, we’ve decided to test how many members of Leinster’s starting 15 you can name based off of memory.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to guess every answer. We’ll give you the number of each player who started for Leinster.

Make sure to tell us how well you did on Facebook and challenge your friends to the quiz. Good luck!

Name Leinster’s starting XV from the 2011 Heineken Cup final.

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

