Quiz: Name Ireland’s starting XV from Brian O’Driscoll’s last game

Ireland were crowned Six Nations champions in 2014 after seeing off the French in a nail-biter at the Stade de France.

The win holds a special place in the hearts of Irish rugby supporters, not only because of the Six Nations success, but because it was Brian O’Driscoll’s last game for his country.

So, we’ve given you one of the names on the starting team but the question is – can you get the rest? While it was a little under seven years ago, only four players in the starting 15 have been named in the 2021 Six Nations squad.

There’s no doubt that you’ll have seen all these tries if you’re a big rugby fan, but remembering who scored each one might be a little difficult. 👇https://t.co/HzMvpUZs7a — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 31, 2021

Much like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, you’ll have five minutes to get the names of all 15 players on the day.

Let us know how you get on in the comments and don’t forget to tag a friend who you think could do well in this quiz.

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

