Quiz: Name Ireland’s starting XV from their first-ever win against the All Blacks

Irish rugby fans will never forget the famous day in Chicago, when Ireland finally beat the All Blacks, 111 years after the first time the two sides played each other.

In the 28 matches that took place before that game in Chicago, New Zealand had won 27, while Ireland had managed a draw against the All Blacks back in 1973.

Ireland had experienced a fairly mediocre year before their famous win against New Zealand, having won two, lost two and drawn one of their five Six Nations matches, while they suffered a 2-1 loss to South Africa in a test series, but they put in an all-time great performance to upset the All Blacks.

While most Irish rugby fans will have vivid memories of that game, being able to name Ireland’s starting team may prove to be a fair bit harder.

Much like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, you’ll have five minutes to get the names of all 15 players on the day.

Let us know how you get on in the comments and don't forget to tag a friend who you think could do well in this quiz.

Ireland’s starting XV from their win against the All Blacks in 2016.

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

