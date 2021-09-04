Quiz: Can you name Ireland’s 2007 Rugby World Cup squad?

Ireland had high hopes going into the 2007 Rugby World Cup, but the tournament ultimately ended in disappointment for the men in green.

Eddie O’Sullivan’s men always had their work cut out for them after being placed in the pool of death with hosts France and eventual bronze medallists Argentina, but a Triple Crown in that year’s Six Nations meant Ireland were expected to advance to the quarter-finals.

Losses to France and Argentina meant Ireland went home early, as the team that were thought to be the country’s golden generation failed to perform on the biggest stage.

When @HERNANDEZJUANI got the ball, you knew something special was coming 🪄 🇦🇷 @lospumas pic.twitter.com/scpxsAl2Qu — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 1, 2021

While it may be painful for Irish fans to remember, we’ve decided to test your knowledge on Ireland’s squad at the tournament that plenty would like to forget.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to name all 30 players. We’ll give you the position and club of every player at the time of the tournament.

Don’t forget to tell us what you got on Facebook and make sure to tag a friend. Good luck!

If the quiz doesn’t appear above, click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: 2007 rugby world cup, ireland rugby, Quiz