Quiz: Can you name every Super Rugby team from the city they’re based in?

Super Rugby has provided some of the most exciting, fast-flowing rugby the world has seen since the tournament’s inception in 1996.

The ongoing pandemic has had a significant effect on the southern hemisphere’s top club rugby championship, with only 10 teams from Australia and New Zealand currently competing in Super Rugby.

However, throughout its storied history, 18 teams in total have competed in the competition, with sides from five countries spread across the globe.

Super Rugby Aotearoa | Highlanders v Crusaders – Rd 1 Highlights The @crusadersrugby kicked off their Super Rugby Aotearoa defence with a win on Friday, overcoming a gallant @Highlanders outfit in Dunedin.#SuperRugby #SkySuperRugbyAotearoa #HIGvCRU pic.twitter.com/YncmAE182N — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) February 26, 2021

In today’s quiz, we’ll test how how many of those 18 teams you can name based on the city they are/were based in.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to answer every question. Good luck!

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

